Rebecca O’Donnell arriving at court on Nov. 22, 2019. KAIT Photo.

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A trial date has been set for a northeast Arkansas woman jailed in the murder of a former Arkansas state senator.

Rebecca O’Donnell was back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Friday morning in Pocahontas.

She is charged with capital murder in the June 2019 death of Linda Collins.

At the conclusion of today’s hearing, the next pre-trial date was set for Feb. 28 with O’Donnell’s trial beginning Oct. 19, 2020.