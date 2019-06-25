UPDATE: Camden double homicide suspect could be in Wichita, KS area







Update:

CAMDEN, Ark. – Officials believe Jory Worthen could be in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Original Story:

CAMDEN, Ark. – Police are investigating a double homicide after discovering a mother and her four-year-old son dead inside their home.

On Tuesday the family of Alyssa Cannon came to the Camden Police Department and reported that Alyssa and her four-year-old son was with Jory Worthen and that they had not been able to make contact with them since Saturday.

A missing persons report was taken and turned over to Criminal Investigations.

Around 12:45 p.m., investigators did locate the bodies of Alyssa Cannon and her four-year-old son inside her home on Ronald Drive in Camden.

At this time, authorities are searching for Jory J. Worthen, 23, possibly driving Alyssa’s 2007 White Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate 921YBE.

Worthen is wanted for the double homicide and should be considered very dangerous.

Both bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime for an autopsy.