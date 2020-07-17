Woman dead in Hot Springs homicide, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) — Police responded to a welfare check on Saturday, July 11 where they found the body of a woman.

Police found Diana Gabriela Alamilla, 50, dead at the 300 block of Laser Street.

Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives with the Hot Springs Police Department are currently investigating this case and need your help. If you have any information please contact Detective Jerry Freeman at 501-321-6789.