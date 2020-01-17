Woman dies in Jacksonville shooting, arrest made

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — On January 16, at 11:23 p.m. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department got a call about a gunshot victim at a house on Braden Street.

When police arrived, officers entered the home and found 21-year-old Jennifer Salcido-Barreda, of Little Rock.

Detectives learned that Ms. Salcido-Barreda, had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest following an argument.

Detectives have arrested and charged 24-year-old Carols Flores-Franco with 2nd Degree Murder. Mr. Flores-Franco is currently being held with no bond at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this you are asked to call police.