NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock fire officials are investigating after a woman died in a house fire Wednesday night.

Officials with the North Little Rock Fire Department said the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Pine Tree Loop around 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials said a man was able to escape the house, but unfortunately a woman died in the fire. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to the NLRFD.

