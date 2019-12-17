Woman found tied up in north Arkansas, California man arrested at scene

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. – A California man has been arrested in north Arkansas on a charge of false imprisonment.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec 15, local law enforcement officials responded to a call concerning a woman who was threatening suicide. When they arrived on the scene on Watts Cemetery Rd. in Leslie, they found a woman bound with wire ties and screaming for help.

Deputies were met outside the home by a man who identified himself as Frankie Carmody of Yuba City, California. He reportedly told them that his girlfriend was threatening suicide so he “tied her up.”

Inside the home, law enforcement found the woman lying on the floor with her hands and feet bound behind her secured with white zip ties. She told them that Carmody had tied her up and she had been bound for 1-2 days. She added during her captivity, she had not eaten but had received sips of water. She told authorities she had not threatened suicide and had no intention of hurting herself.

Bruises were noted on the woman’s arms, wrists, ankles and across her chest area. In appearance, the injuries appeared to be from the restraints and being bound for an extended period of time. After speaking with Carmody, officials learned he had several warrants out for his arrest from different agencies and was listed as an absconder with a search waiver on file. He was taken into custody.

When authorities asked Carmody for his ID, he directed them to a tent on the back porch. Inside it, they found two rifles and a shotgun. The SCSO says as a felon, Carmody is not allowed to possess firearms. After clearing the scene, Carmody was taken to the county jail. During the booking process, Carmody allegedly tried to smuggle a Bic lighter, marijuana and smoking tobacco into the facility by hiding it in his body.

On December 16, Carmody wasd charged with first degree false imprisonment; enhanced penalties as a habitual offender; possession of a controlled substance possession of firearms by certain persons; and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles.

Carmody, 47, is being held on a $50,000 bond.