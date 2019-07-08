Woman injured after shots fired at Little Rock home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has been injured in an early morning shooting incident.

The Little Rock Police Department says one of its shot spotters was activated around 3 a.m. Monday in the area of 4700 W 25th Street.

Police say 17 rounds were fired in the incident.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with an apparent leg wound. There’s no further word on her condition.

Police say another person in the home told officers that they tried to shut the door to prevent multiple people from getting in.

Six other people were in the house at the time but no one else was injured.

