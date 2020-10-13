Woman pinned under 18-wheeler reunites with rescuers

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – After a gruesome accident on Interstate 30, one of the victims is now thanking the first responders she credits with saving her life.

Shelby Van Maanen and her friend were on the way to Memphis from Texas when they got into a multi-vehicle accident in between Arkadelphia and Caddo Valley. She remembers every second she was pinned under an 18-wheeler, but it wasn’t the flashing lights or sound of metal being pulled away that sticks in her mind.

“He just put his hands on me and was like ‘I don’t know if you’re a believer but I want to pray with you and that brought me a lot of comfort from the start,” Van Maanen said.

She said she could hear every conversation as multiple crews worked to get her out.

“I was just so impressed by how meticulous these men were,” Van Maanen said.

One of those men was Cameron Beene. He owns the tow truck company that was in charge of pulling the 18-wheeler off the vehicle she was in.

“She was talking so we wanted to keep her talking. The fire department has to be careful when they cut because it will mess the integrity of the car up and as we pick up and move, we have to be watching where the metal is going and all this because it’s still wrapped around it,” Beene said.

With that team effort, in less than an hour Van Maanen was free.

“We saw her go away in the helicopter but you never know what they find when they get to the hospital,” Beene said.

Within 24-hours after that, she was back to get her belongings.

“She’s standing next to the truck taking a picture,” Beene said.

She also wanted to talk to the man who helped pull the truck off of her.

“I know it’s their job and I know it’s something they sign up for but if they could just know how grateful I am,” Van Maanen said.

She believes if it hadn’t been those crews working together, the outcome could’ve been much different.

"They saved my life and I'm not going to let what they did go to waste." "I wish I had the all the words thank you just doesn't feel like enough," Van Maanen

The tow truck companies, fire departments and EMS services practice once a quarter for situations like that. They say that is what helped get her out so quickly.