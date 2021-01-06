Woman recovering year later after tree fell on her home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A little over a year after a tree pinned her down to her bed during a storm, a Pulaski County woman is still recovering.

Tuesday the family is exclusive speaking and Gigi by us an update on the women’s recovery.

It happened on Luna Lane on December of 2019, you can still see some of the tree stumps.

Tammy Haggard is making her way to recovery, step by step and her family is glad to watch it all unfold.

“Shes starting to drive again and she’s walking completely unassisted,” son, Christopher Donahue said. “We’re still struggling a bit with her speech.”

She’s doing the things that her family said doctors predicted she would never be able to do again.

It’s been just over a year since the Day Haggard’s life changed forever.

“We had some straight line winds come through and two trees fell on top of her trapping her in the bed,” Donahue said.

Two of the neighbor’s trees feel right over a female and into Haggard’s bedroom. We asked Haggard how she is feeling now.

“Great,” Haggard said.

Emotions are high for Haggard and her family after everything she’s been through.

“She had some internal bleeding, they did some surgery on her, she had a stroke the next morning from the trauma from the survey,” Donahue said.

She spent months in the hospital then in rehab. Her family was unable to visit her due to COVID-19.

“I don’t know how we did it but we did it and got through it,” son, Bradley Haggard said.

Fast forward to now, with the help of her family… she has a new home and a fresh start.

“I love it,” Haggard said.

“We’re all very proud of her, she’s doing extremely well now,” Donahue said.

Driving is one of the things she loves to do, so she is able to do it again. The family said Haggard still has frequent doctor’s appointments as she continues to recover.