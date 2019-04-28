Woman shaken but not injured after hit and run driver crashes into house Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wilderness Road [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wilderness Road [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wilderness Road [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wilderness Road [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wilderness Road [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wilderness Road [ + - ]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Police are looking for the person responsible for driving a car into a home in the 9800 block of Wilderness Road.

One woman was inside the home at the time.

She was shaken but not hurt.

It happened around 7:00 p.m.

Witnesses say the driver of a Dodge Charger had been showing off when he went out of control and hit the home.

Police say the car likely has extensive damage, both side mirrors were left in the yard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.