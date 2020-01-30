Woman shot in face at Garland County home, boyfriend surrenders after standoff

1  of  2
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. – A woman is being treated for a gunshot wound to the face and her boyfriend is in jail after a Thursday morning incident at a local home.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says deputies were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Durham Loop.

The victim has been identified as Jacquline Scallion, 43, and the suspect as Cody Woolems, 45.

Deputies say Woolems refused to come out of the house at first and a negotiations team was called in. He then surrendered.

Woolems is being held at the Garland County Detention Center on a charge of Domestic Battery 1st Degree.

There’s no further word on the woman’s condition.

