Woman shot in front of a home on Pulaski Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police responding to a call of a shooting in the 1900 block of South Pulaski Street early Sunday morning discovered a woman who had been shot multiple times.
According to police, a witness heard the shots and discovered the victim laying in the front yard of a home. The victim was then put into a private vehicle until police arrived.
The victim was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
A suspect is still being developed by investigators.
The case is ongoing.
