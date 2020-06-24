Woman shot in Springdale; suspect on the run

UPDATE:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Officers responded to 1299 Electric Ave. for a gunshots call, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30’s lying face down in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to her head, Lt. Jeff Taylor said.

Taylor said she was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects or motive at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to police, a woman was shot at Keystone Crossing Apartments in Springdale Tuesday around 1:43 p.m.

The shooting suspect is on the run and police are actively investigating what led up to the shooting.

The apartments are located on Electric Ave, just the east of the White Oak gas station on South Old Missouri Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting please contact police.