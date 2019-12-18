Woman sitting on sofa suffers gunshot wounds when shots fired into Benton home

BENTON, Ark. – A Tuesday night shooting at a local home has left a woman injured.

The Benton Police Department (BNPD) says officers responded to the scene on West Drive just before 9.

Officers found the victim had suffered two gunshot wounds to the back, which happened while she was sitting on a sofa.

She was taken to the hospital and police say she’s expected to make a full recovery.

A man was questioned at the scene but was also determined to have been a victim in the incident.

Multiple spent shell casings were found on the street, along with multiple bullet holes around the outside of the home and two vehicles parked on the property.

The BNPD Criminal Investigations Division is still looking into the incident. Evidence has been collected, but no suspects are yet known.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.