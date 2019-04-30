Woman survives being stabbed 16 times in Lee County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEE COUNTY, Ark. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering in Texas after being stabbed at least 16 times by her own son while visiting her granddaughter in Arkansas.

WREG-TV in Memphis reports that Donna Jones and her son had traveled to Lee County to see her granddaughter off to prom.

On April 16, as the man was sitting with family in their living room on Highway 121, they say he suddenly snapped. He reportedly ran to the kitchen, grabbed a butcher knife and began stabbing his mother.

After suffering wounds to the face and neck, the woman ran to a bedroom when the knife broke. Soon after she said the attack continued when the man grabbed two screwdrivers, broke down the bedroom door and continued the assault.

The granddaughter and her mother got away to the next-door neighbor’s house where they called for help.

The grandmother again got away from her son and locked herself in another room. She said deputies finally arrived and took him to jail.

WREG isn’t naming the suspect since it’s unclear if he’s been officially charged. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office didn’t return repeated calls and emails Monday.