Woman taken to hospital after Great Danes attack in Cabot neighborhood

CABOT, Ark. — A 60-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by two dogs in a Cabot neighborhood over the weekend, police say.

The dogs appeared to be two Great Danes that had broken out of a backyard fence.

Officers were called out to Tradewinds Drive on Saturday morning, on the southeast side of town. Once they got there, police found the victim on the hood of a car with “multiple cuts and puncture wounds,” according to a police report.

Leroy McCullar was behind the wheel of the car the victim jumped on top of to get away from the dogs.

“I heard a woman screaming,” McCullar says.

McCullar was leaving the neighborhood when he came across the injured woman in the road.

“These dogs had her down on the ground over here, so I just tried to run over there and help her.”

McCullar says, at one point, the dogs appeared to have stopped but then came at her again. He says the woman then jumped onto his car. He began honking his horn to distract the canines.

“The horn caused everyone to get out of their house and check and see what is going on.”

Animal control, Cabot police and an ambulance all showed up to the scene.

The woman was taken to Springhill Baptist hospital in North Little Rock, the police report states.

She has since been released.

Following the attack, the dogs remained with the owner, according to the police report.

Animal control told the owners the process of surrendering the dogs, but it’s unclear if the dogs have been surrendered.

“Big dogs,” McCullar says, describing the scene.

“I don’t know the lady, but she was really scared.”