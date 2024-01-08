LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A central Arkansas organization has received multiple grants to go towards building a new shelter for victims of domestic violence.

The Women and Children First shelter for victims of domestic violence has been awarded several grants totaling more than $12 million, so they can build a brand-new shelter.

The grants include those from the Windgate Foundation which pledged a $4 million “challenge grant” and a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program. The organization also was awarded more than $1 million in other grants from HUD and the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, which is distributing the funding.

Shelter executive director Angela McGraw said they also did fundraising to support the new construction.

She said that the new location will have several resources all under one roof.

“The new location will be a public location and the Forest of Hope Peace Center will be in the front and there will be layers that will protect the shelter in the back,” McGraw said. “We will take extra precautions like gates and cameras and lean on partners and staff to make sure there will be extra eyes to keep them safe.”

McGraw said when some people come to their shelter in need it could be a matter of life or death.

“The most dangerous time for a person is when they make a decision to leave an unhealthy relationship, that’s why it’s so important that shelters are available because we keep them safe,” McGraw said.

McGraw noted that bed availability has been a constant problem, however they’re managing that by setting people up in hotels. She said she hopes people can find room in the new shelter.

“It will be amazing for somebody that walks through the door to get everything they need,” McGraw said.

She said they have 54 beds but with the new shelter will be 41,345 square feet with each of the 132 bedrooms having its own private bathrooms, microwave oven and refrigerator.

“It’s just a real game changer,” McGraw said.

They’re expecting their new building to be built by 2025.

Those in need of help can call their hotline or use their chat on their website.