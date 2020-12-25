Woman raises awareness about condition her daughter has after battling with COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local woman is sharing her daughter’s story after she had COVID-19 and was later diagnosed with a rare but serious condition.

“Watch your kid, weeks after their exposure, in case they did have it,” mother, Karen Maxwell said.

Karen Maxwell said she knows this can be a controversial topic but she wants to be more aware in hopes of saving others.

Maxwell said just two days after her daughter, Molly Maxwell’s quarantine, something wasn’t right.

“She was supposed to go back to school on Monday but started running a real high fever,” Maxwell said.

Then after the fever, she noticed something else. “She starting getting a stiff neck,” Maxwell said.

Then she had other symptoms like red eyes and a swollen neck. That’s when Maxwell reached out to other friends in the healthcare field. “It was a scary, a really scary situation for us,” Maxwell said.

She said Molly had COVID-19 around the Thanksgiving holiday but she had no symptoms. It’s unclear where exactly she contracted the virus. Maxwell then decided to take her to Children’s Hospital. “The did diagnose her with MIS-C,” Maxwell said.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, better known as MIS-C. According to the CDC, it’s a condition where different body parts can become inflamed. “Enlargement of some of her organs,” Maxwell said. “The main one that scared me the most was her heart.”

She spent 5 days in the hospital. The CDC said they don’t know what causes this condition but it can be serious and that it’s been linked to children who have had COVID-19 Or been around someone who has the virus.

Maxwell said MIS-C could even lead to a stroke or heart attack. Now she’s hoping to warn others since this could happen to someone else.

“Don’t let off any illness that their kid has, right now,” Maxwell said. “If they’re running fever, a high fever for over three days. I think it’s worth getting checked out.”

There are still more tests and check-ups Molly will have to do. As of now, she can’t do any physical activity.

Thankfully Maxwell’s Christmas wish came true and Molly is home in time for the holiday.

