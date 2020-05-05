Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing woman

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. — The Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department has requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police in locating a missing person.

Karen Jean Dunn, 58, of the Gregory community in Woodruff County was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1st at 38 Woodruff County Road 717.

Dunn is described with red/blonde curly hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

She may be driving a 2012 Nissan Altima (unknown color), displaying a Mississippi license plate, YLA 2481.

Anyone with information about Dunn or her whereabouts should contact the Woodruff County Sheriff’s Department by calling (870) 347-2583.

