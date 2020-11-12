Work on Interstate 30 requires lane closures and new traffic patterns this weekend in Little Rock and North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Road crews will be performing work along interstate 30 corridor in Little Rock and North Little Rock that will require a major traffic shift over the weekend, which includes lane closures on the interstate, frontage roads, and city streets.

Interstate 30

Fri., Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. – Mon., Nov. 16 at 5 a.m. | I-30 in North Little Rock | Over the weekend, eastbound traffic reduced to one open lane between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Ave. Westbound left lane closed. See the attached map for details.

Mon., Nov. 16 – Fri. Nov. 20 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | Eastbound I-30 in North Little Rock | Overnight single-lane closure between the Arkansas River and Bishop Lindsey Ave.

Little Rock

Mon., Nov. 16 – Thurs., Nov. 19 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Northbound I-30 frontage road | Daytime single-lane closure between 6th and 4th Sts.

Tues., Nov 17 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Westbound 4th St. | Daytime right-lane closure between northbound and southbound I-30 frontage roads.

Tues., Nov 17 | 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Southbound Ferry St. | Daytime right-lane closure between 3rd and 4th Sts. for re-striping.

Tues., Nov 17 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | Westbound I-30 | Overnight right-lane closure between the Cantrell interchange and 6th St.

Tues., Nov. 17 | Rector St. | New traffic pattern begins. Northbound I-30 frontage road closed between 4th and 3rd Sts. Traffic detoured west on 4th St. to Ferry St., which was re-striped for two-way traffic (previously one-way southbound). See the attached map for details.

North Little Rock

Mon., Nov. 16 | Locust St. | New traffic pattern begins. Street closed between Washington Ave. and 2nd St., including the intersection with Washington.

Mon., Nov. 16 | 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. | Broadway St. | Overnight street closure between northbound and southbound frontage roads below I-30. Traffic will detour to Riverfront Dr. and Bishop Lindsey Ave. See the attached map for details.

Tues., Nov. 17 | Northbound I-30 frontage road | New traffic pattern begins. Northbound Locust St. reduced to one lane between Broadway St. and Bishop Lindsey Avenue

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and barriers. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

The 30 Crossing Project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program. More information on the CAP is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

