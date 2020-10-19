Work on Interstate 30 requires lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Crews are performing work along the Interstate 30 corridor in Little Rock and North Little Rock and will require frontage road and city street lane closures, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will put the following closures into effect the week of Monday, October 19.

Northbound I-30 Frontage Rd. | Monday, October 19 | Full closure between 10th and 9th Sts. and including 10th St. between Barber St. and the Frontage Rd. in Little Rock

Northbound I-30 Frontage Rd. | 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Monday, October 19 – Friday, October 23 | Left lane between Broadway St. and Bishop Lindsey Ave. in North Little Rock

Bishop Lindsey Avenue | 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. | Friday, October 23 – Sunday, October 25 | Full closure between Cypress St. and Olive St. in North Little Rock

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels, and barriers. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

The 30 Crossing project (Job CA0602) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program that was approved by voters in 2012. It is being funded with the proceeds from the temporary ½-cent sales tax that is set to expire in 2023. The passage or failure of Issue 1 at the polls this November will have no impact on the 30 Crossing work that is beginning this fall, including the construction of a new Arkansas River bridge and improved access to both downtowns. More information on the CAP is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.