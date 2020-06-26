Work requires lane closures overnight Monday & Tuesday on Interstate 630 in Little Rock

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News Release) – Work on Interstate 630 will require lane closures in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close the I-630 eastbound outside lane between Rodney Parham Road and University Avenue to place pavement markings. Eastbound ramps within the work zone will remain open during the improvements. This work will occur during overnight hours Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30, between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds.

This project (Job CA0608) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program, which is funded through a 10-year, half-cent sales tax. Interstate 630 has been widened for 2.2 miles between the Big Rock Interchange and University Avenue. The widening was substantially complete in April 2020. More information on this $87.4 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.