Worker at Taco Bell in Bryant confronts angry customer

BRYANT, Ark. – A worker at a local Taco Bell has reported a slight injury to his leg in a confrontation with an angry customer, police say.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday at the restaurant on N. Reynolds Rd. in Bryant.

A police report states that the customer got angry when he was told they were out of meat for tacos and began yelling at a drive-thru worker.

When another worker went outside to see what the trouble was, he told police the driver of a white Pontiac G6 backed up in the drive-thru and tried to hit him. The worker then tried to pull the driver out of the car but could not. He said the driver then drove forward and tried to hit him again. The worker said his leg was injured but police say he refused medical attention.

The car then drove away headed east on Dell Drive.

Witnesses told police the car was missing its front bumper and described the driver as a white male in his mid 30’s who was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police are awaiting surveillance camera video to be released to them by the restaurant. Officers say the incident is being investigated as a disturbance for now but that could change after they see the video.