Worker reported pinned under trailer in Jonesboro, coroner called to scene

JONESBORO, Ark. – KAIT Region 8 News reports a worker has been pinned under a trailer at a local business and the coroner has been called to the scene.

Emergency crews were called in around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

More details to come.

