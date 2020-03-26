World Central Kitchen preps thousands of meals to feed Little Rock area kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An army of volunteers and food trucks are taking over the Clinton Presidential Library to help those in need.

On Thursday, the World Central Kitchen of Little Rock prepared more than three-thousand lunches for kids throughout the city.

The daily lunches are then loaded into a convoy of food trucks, which then distribute the meals to various elementary schools, community centers and libraries all over town.

“This is our second week at full activation and we’ll continue to do it as long as the need is there,” says Aimee Bridges with World Central Kitchen.

Anyone can help with the effort by making a donation or volunteering.

