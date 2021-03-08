World Championship ‘Running Of The Tubs’ Bathtub Races return to Hot Springs on June 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Weirdos, TACOs, Soapers, and Cops are gearing up to put their tubs on the streets.

The winners in each category from the 2019 World Championship Running of The Tubs bathtub races will return at 9 a.m. June 5 for the resumption of the wacky event on World Famous Bathhouse Row in downtown Hot Springs.

“We missed the 2020 Running of The Tubs Championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Visit Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder said. “But all the winners from 2019 are going to be back for the resumption of this fun-filled celebration on June 5.”

“The added attraction is that this year’s Running of The Tubs will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Hot Springs National Park,” Solleder said. “The Park is doing a year-long centennial celebration, and we’re proud to be able to contribute an element of crazy fun to the Centennial. What could be more fun than crazily costumed teams pushing regulation bathtubs down Central Avenue in front of Bathhouse Row?”

The 2019 winners will be back to defend their championships:

• The Hot Springs Police Department will duke it out with the city’s Fire Department in the 2021 Battle of the Badge

• The team from the Bathhouse Soapery will defend their Traditional Category title, which they wrestled from three-year winner Riser Ford

• The Austin Weirdos team from Austin, Texas, which has participated for four years, will do battle for the title in the Modified category

• In the Stock category, the TACOs representing the Trail Advocacy Coalition of the Ouachitas will go against all competition.

This year’s event is presented by Bathhouse Soapery. Other sponsors include Bathfitter and Resort TV Cable.

Sponsored by Visit Hot Springs with presenting sponsor The Bathhouse Soapery, the races are open to teams in both the Traditional Tubs Division and the Modified Tubs Division, according to Solleder.

Only 24 entries will be accepted.

Applications are available at the Hot Springs Convention Center (501-321-2027) or by contacting him via email at bsolleder@hotsprings.org “The Running Of The Tubs is another of the great family-friendly celebrations that are so popular with our residents and visitors,” Solleder said. “The crowds lining Bathhouse Row and joining in the wacky fun by shooting Super Soakers at the