World Cheese Dip Championship brings 57,000 servings of cheese dip to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Every dip makes a difference at the 9th Annual World Cheese Dip Championship, Saturday, October 5th, 2019, Noon-4 p.m. on the grounds of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave. All proceeds benefit Harmony Health Clinic (HHC). HHC provides free medical and dental services to the uninsured in Pulaski County, Arkansas.

Thirty teams from around the state will compete for the coveted title of World Cheese Dip Champion in professional or amateur divisions, or the People’s Choice winner. New this year is a kid zone with an inflatable obstacle course, interactive demonstrations from the Museum of Discovery, health screenings provided by UAMS, food trucks and a grassy area with music and picnic tables where families can relax.

PRE-SALE TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW. Make your taste buds heard and vote to help crown the World Cheese Dip Champions. Pre-sale tickets are $10 online ($15 at the gate) and children 5 and under are FREE. Purchase tickets online here.

As in years past, the 2019 event will attract a variety of professional and amateur competitors. Winners are chosen by a panel of judges through blind tastings. Professional and amateur teams can register to compete here. Registration requires a $100 entry donation to the HHC.