World Stroke day, 5 tips on how to prevent strokes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (News release) — October 29 is World Stroke Day and the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, which is the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke, provides five tips to help Arkansas residents to feel healthier and avoid one of the most common causes of disability and death.

Strokes don’t discriminate. They can happen to anyone, at any age – and about one in four people worldwide will have one in their lifetime. The good news? Up to 80 percent of first strokes may be prevented. Stroke is often thought of as something that happens to older people, but more people under 50 are having strokes, due to increased risky behaviors, such as smoking and untreated high blood pressure.

“Healthy habits can protect and improve brain function and lower your stroke risk. These simple suggestions are great for everyone to follow, even if you don’t think you’re likely to have a stroke,” says Matthew Striping, Senior Rural Health Director with the American Heart Association. “While many adults don’t think they are at risk for stroke or reduced brain function, the reality is that nearly half of all adults in America have high blood pressure and untreated high blood pressure is one of the most common causes of stroke.” Nearly 40% of Arkansas adults currently have hypertension, and it’s estimated by the year 2030 that roughly 750,000 Arkansans will have high blood pressure. That amount is enough to fill Reynolds Razorback Stadium ten times over.

Here are five tips to reduce your risk of stroke and maintain mental sharpness as you age: