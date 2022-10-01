NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is a day of celebration for the friends and family of Wilford “Bill” Reynolds.

Mr. Reynolds has led a long and active life in North Little Rock.

Prior to that he was raised on a farm near the Magazine community in Logan County.

When he was in his early twenties, Bill Reynolds enlisted in the Army, serving two years, and seeing combat during the Pacific campaign in the Battle of Okinawa.

After he was discharged from the Army, he returned to the family farm.

He was married to his wife for 60 years.

He then went to work for the Chicopee Manufacturing Company, manufacturing cotton and Rayon fabrics.

After he built a successful business dealing in used goods.

He enjoys going to the Senior Citizens Center to play pool with his friends. Also, he enjoyed going to church and being around people. It was his pleasure to help neighbors as he could.

Saturday morning the patriot guard, the Jeep club and other friends held a parade for Mr. Reynolds.

He still does his daily walk and drives himself to a few places.

This afternoon we sat down to hear his story about being a young Private in the U.S. Army during the final days of World War II, and the occupation of Japan under General Douglas MacArthur.