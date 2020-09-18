World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest & Wings Over the Prairie Festival postponed to 2021

STUTTGART, Ark. — The World Championship Duck Calling Contest and Wings Over the Prairie Festival will be hosted Thanksgiving Weekend in Downtown Stuttgart.

The organizers of this event say they have been closely monitoring COVID and based on the degree of uncertainty they made the decision to postpones the festival to Thanksgiving weekend. It is now scheduled for 2021.

People who have already qualified for the World’s Championship will automatically qualify for the 2021 World’s Championship. 2020 was scheduled to be a year for the Champion of Champions contest as well as the Senior World’s Contest. These will now be held in 2021.

The Duck Gumbo Cook-off and Queen Mallard Pageants will also be held in 2021.

For more information click here or go to stuttgartarkansas.org.