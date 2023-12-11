LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A special ceremony honoring our nation’s veterans, active military and their families was held at the state capitol Monday.

Wreaths Across America volunteers displayed a 36-inch wreath representing each branch of the military along with a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag.

The names of Arkansas veterans who have passed away were also read aloud one by one during the ceremony.

“For our veterans, they are why we have this great nation we are so blessed to live in, and we need to never forget what they have done for us and saying their name makes it that much more personal,” Anita Walker, retired Army National Guard member stated.

Ceremonies like this take place on the same day in every single state, leading up national Wreaths Across America Day, which takes place this year on Saturday, Dec. 16.

On Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers place remembrance wreaths at the headstones of fallen veterans in Arkansas.