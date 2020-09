LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It will be two weeks before police and fire officials can figure out what caused a fire at a movie theater in Wynne.

Police say the fire started around 10 last night. The Wynne Cinema Movie Theatre was engulfed in flames. The Fire Department believes the fire may have started in the upstairs projector room.

No one was inside at the time because the theater was closed. It is believed that the movie theater will be able to repair the damages.