Wynne family still concerned after loved one disappeared in 2013 Video

WYNNE, Ark.-"It's beyond devastating I can't explain it. It's like living in a horror story or a nightmare and you can't get out of it. It never goes away," Waldo said.

It's been five years since a woman in Northeast Arkansas saw her grandson.

Lucas Prassas was last seen at his apartment in Wynne in November of 2013.

His grandparents have had legal custody of him since he was three years old and say he has mental issues.

His grandmother, Audrey Waldo says she is not the same person anymore.

She says its tough for her look at pictures of her grandson not knowing where he is.

She's hoping someone see's this story and can bring closure to her family.

"Please I am begging for news of my boy. I am begging please," Waldo said.

Pictures are all that's left for Audrey Waldo.

"If I could just see him again alive, I could leave this world in peace," Waldo said.

She's praying for peace and smiling through pain.

"I'm not the same person I don't have the same capacity to feel joy anymore. I don't have the capacity to feel happy," Waldo said.

Her grandson Lucas Prassas disappeared on November 29, 2013.

"You don't know what hell on earth is until something like this happens you can't imagine it," Waldo said.

Prassas was last seen at his apartment in Wynne.

He left his doors unlocked, his cash, ATM card. Everything anyway you might contact him," Waldo said.

Waldo says she doesn't hear much from Wynne police.

"They never tried," Waldo said.

Several groups in the state and the National Center for missing and exploited children are making sure people remember Lucas Prassas.

"I pray before I leave this earth that I'll see my boy again at least know that he is alive and safe," Prassas said.

She says she doesn't want another year to go by without her loved one.

"I miss him so much that I try to just keep breathing if anyone wants to know how to live through such a thing just keep breathing," Waldo said.

Fox 16 reached out to The Wynne Police Department, but have not heard back from them.

Waldo says if you have seen Lucas, contact authorities. She says she wants to make sure he is okay.