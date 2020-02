A Spring feel to start off the week, but a strong cold front moves in Tuesday, followed by much colder air. Showers increase tonight into Tuesday morning, with an isolated storm or two possible by daybreak Tuesday. Showers and some thunderstorms increase during the afternoon and evening Tuesday.

The overall setup for severe weather does not appear all that robust, given a weak wave of low pressure moving along a cold front and only marginal instability to fuel strong storms. Little in the way of sunshine is expected Tuesday which will limit daytime heating and some severe potential. Wind shear will be rather strong strong though, so a couple of strong thunderstorms will still be possible. The highest threat for any severe thunderstorms will be strong wind gusts and possibly hail.