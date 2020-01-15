UPDATE: More information released in Yell Co. cattle shootings, four men arrested

UPDATE:

YELL COUNTY, Ark.- Four men are facing charges in connection to shooting at least five cows in November 2019.

According to an affidavit, at least two cattle farmers told the Yell County Sheriff’s Office that their cows had been shot on Rock Island Road.

At least three of the cows shot had died, according to the affidavit.

The first case happened on November 23, when two men found four cows shot.

The next day, a farmer found a fourth cow had been shot.

On November 25, one farmer found a cow that had been shot in the gut. Another man found one of his cows dead near Highway 154 and Crow Lane.

On December 4, deputies interviewed Kaleb Kirchoff, Darren Steele, Dalton Henry and Harley Stufflebeam. All four men admitted to shooting cows on Highway 154. The men also said they had shot some horses and a donkey, but they have not been found.

UPDATE:

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The local sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that they made arrest of four men in connection to the Nov. 2019 shootings of several cattle in the Centerville area.

Harley Stuffelebean (18), of Altus, Darren Steele (18), of Delaware, Dalton Henry (18) and Kaleb Kirchoff (18) both of Dardanelle, have been formally charged with Criminal Mischief in the 1st degree and Cruelty to Animals, according to Chief Deputy John Foster.

Foster said that deputies responded to several reports of cattle having been shot near Centerville in late November, and that the follow-up investigation by the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from investigators with the Arkansas State Livestock and Poultry Commission resulted in the filing of formal charges by Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum. Foster said that alleged damages exceeded $20,000 for local cattle farmers, and that if convicted the four could be held responsible for restitution in addition to any fines or jail time. All four have been served with arrest warrants and await appearances in Yell County Circuit Court to answer the charges.

ORIGINAL STORY:

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The local Sheriff’s office took to Facebook asking for help from the public to locate the individual(s) involved with cattle in Yell County being shot.

The Sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

If you have any information on this you are asked to call the TIPLINE at 479-495-TIPS (8477) or the Sheiff’s office at 479-495-4881.