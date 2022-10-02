YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Captain John Foster.

According to the Yell County SO, Foster served the people of Yell County for over 25 years with integrity, devotion and leadership.

No information has been given regarding Foster’s passing.

Authorities posted on the department’s Facebook that their deepest sympathies go out to his family and the untold lives he affected with his kind heart.