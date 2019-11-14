Yoga Warriors donates $13,000 20th Century Club’s Lodge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A very special day for Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer.

“We have given away more money annually, but this is the single largest check. So from Yoga Warriors to the 20th Century Club’s Lodge, $13,000.”

Yes, $13,000 from Yoga Warriors. The money that was raised from their first annual Warrior Golf Tournament, with the help of Small and Associates Financial.

The 20th Century Club’s Lodge houses cancer patients going through treatment, for free.

The lodge has 21 very comfortable rooms, and the money that Yoga Warriors provided will house a patient for an entire year.