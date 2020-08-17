Yoga Warriors gives $48,000 grant to Baptist Health Foundation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but Donna Terrell’s non-profit organization is still working to help cancer survivors.

Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer just gave a $48,000 grant to Baptist Health Foundation to buy medical equipment, the first of it’s kind in the State of Arkansas and it’s sure to be a game-changer in the lives of cancer survivors.

It’s called ERBE JET2 and it’s the first one in the state of Arkansas.

“We were waiting for this device to come on board because there’s a tremendous need for this type of surgical procedure,” said Dr. Sven Hida.

Dr. Hida, an International Gastroenterologist at Baptist Health speaks highly of the ERBE Jet.

He says it can remove cancer lesions in the colon, stomach, and elsewhere. The device using hydrosurgery cuts tissue with a gentle waterjet cutting surgical time in half.

“In my lastest procedure, there was no bleeding at all. It was 40 minutes, no bleeding what so ever and the patient went home the next day,” said Dr. Hida.

Yoga Warriors is inspired by Donna’s daughter Queah, who died from colon cancer.

They do many things including raising awareness of the disease in young people.

Each year, they have a community-wide yoga event and recently they added a golf tournament. Both events, raising funds, enabling them to give the $48,000 grant to Baptist for the ERBE JET.

The Yoga Warriors donation to the Baptist Health Foundation is a great example of a partnership with a purpose. Recently, the President and CEO of Baptist Troy Wells interviewed Donna to learn about Yoga Warriors and their contribution.

We knew the ERBE Jet would be a game changer for colon cancer and other cancer survivors.

Donna wants to thank her Board of Directors for their guidance. She couldn’t do this without them. She also wants to thank the many people who donate to the Yoga Warriors each year. The companies, big and small, the individual donors, you, our viewers, and the many people who support their events each year.

COVID put a damper on this year’s events but they are always raising funds.

To learn more about Yoga Warriors go to YogaWarriors.org.