SHERWOOD, Ark. — Officers with the Sherwood Police Department have told us that 4 to 5 young adults got into a fight inside a Walmart. A bystander with their conceal and carry saw the fight and fired a round into the air to stop it.

All of the people who were involved in the fight were arrested by police. The bystander who fired the shot was not.

No one was injured.

No further information is available at this time.