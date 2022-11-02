BRYANT, Ark. – A Central Arkansas single mother had two sets of twins by the age of 22.

Kaitlin Brooks has her hands full, but her heart is even fuller. She said her doctor told her it was due to hyper-ovulation.

She said, “it was explained to me was like every time I ovulate – I release two eggs”. She said her doctor told her she’d tie her tubes after her second set. But she hopes to help other mothers one day.

“I am interested in being a surrogate one day, possibly,” Brooks said.

However, her life is just beginning with her four children which she said saved her life.

“I don’t really think that, in my eyes, I’d be here if it wasn’t for my kids,” she said.

It’s no secret being a single mom isn’t easy, brooks said she didn’t realize how many are out there. She went to TikTok and started sharing her story and got incredible feedback.

Speaking up changed her life, she said. “It is not easy at all, but I want all the moms out there to know that you’re not alone…speak up about your journey”.

To hear more about Brook’s journey, and her advocacy for single mothers – her TikTok account handle is X2TwinMom.