DARDANELLE, Ark. – Imagine if your child was just seven years younger than you or if you became the parent of three young teens in just under a year.

That’s the reality for two teachers in Dardanelle who opened their home to foster care and adoption, and they started at just the age of 22.

If you ask Drew and Tasia Taylor who are now 26 and 23, that can be a strength that along with their faith and support group have overcome many challenges since they opened their home last year.

From an empty house to a 14, 16, and 12-year-old under one roof. It’s not how the Taylors expected things to go when they decided to foster in the Spring of 2022.

“We started the process the process originally thinking we would take zero to six years old, and it just so happened Rory needed a place to go,” Tasia said.

Rory was a 12-year-old child at Tasia’s school who reentered foster care, and although Tasia was just 22 and only decided to foster a month earlier, they opened their home. Four months later, Rory asked to be adopted. She is now 14.

“I’d lived with them long enough to know that I could be loved, and I could trust them, and that I could feel safe again,” Rory explained.

“And same with me too,” Isaiah added.

Isaiah (12) and Tamiray (16) also joined through foster care. Isaiah is Rory’s biological brother, and Tamiray is Tasia’s biological cousin. Even though each kid is around their early teens with parents in their early-to-mid-twenties, it has worked out as they’ve grown for a year and a half.

“Some of the criticism is that we were too young to take care of them, and you could say that’s true. But again, what’s the alternative?”, Drew asked.

“It’s better for an imperfect person to be willing to do something than for no one to do anything,” Tasia added.

More than 4,500 Arkansas children are in the Foster Care system according to the Department of Human Services’ last annual statistics. To become a foster parent, you must be at least 21 years old.

“Sometimes it makes parenting easier because I just know all the tricks,” Tasia said.

Rory said she can talk to her “Mommy” about anything.

“She knows everything,” Tamiray added.

“It’s like you don’t think I tried that. I was a teenager just five years ago,” Tasia said.

When Drew and Tasia first decided to foster, they were unsure if they could have a child of their own. But now, they are seven months pregnant and getting ready to add a newborn. They say it’s the longest they’ve ever had to wait for a new child.