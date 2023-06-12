LITTLE ROCK, AR. – The Burns Park Junior Invitational Golf Tournament began today. The tournament was for ages 12 through 18. But there was one exception.

Mayor Terry Hartwick gave a “Mayor’s exemption” for 10-year-old Berkley Turner.

“When she was two, we bought a tablet and we did that for her to watch Disney movies on there” Berklee’s mom, Tracy Turner explained. “I looked over and she was playing a golf game, and from that point, every time we would drive past the golf course she’d say ‘me golf, me golf.'”

From the second Berklee picked up a club at age five, the success came rolling in.

“I broke one hundred at six and I was really excited when I first found out,” Berklee said.

“She made golf week at seven for a chip shot behind her back into a coffee cup,” Tracy said. “And then at eight, she told us she was going to go to the masters, and she did it and she came in second overall out of 33,000 nationwide, including Canada.”

Now Berklee is dedicating time to working out, always pushing to level up her game.

“She is doing strength training and agility training, that was something that she asked to do because she didn’t want the boys out hitting her.” said Tracy, “she loves every minute of that because it’s paying off.”

“Yeah, it’s very motivating because I want to beat them so they will be mad” Berklee added. “I want to play the women’s AM at Augusta when I’m fourteen and I want to play for the Razorbacks, and I want to win the NCAA championship.”