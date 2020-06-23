Zero cases of COVID-19 reported in Calhoun County, according to Arkansas Department of Health

CALHOUN, COUNTY, Ark. — In the south-central part of the state, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.



Our Re’Chelle Turner went to Hampton in Calhoun County to see how people are protecting themselves from the Coronavirus.

If you’ve been to the small town of Hampton, you’ve probably seen Jimmy Cross. He works at the Missle Mart gas station.



“Everybody… I mean everybody, white and black know each other,” Jimmy Cross said.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports Calhoun County is the only county in the state that has zero cases of COVID-19.

“That lets me know that we are doing something right around here. I mean I don’t know what it is but this little town right here I guess we are the ones that got blessed,” Cross said.

It’s a huge blessing for the Calhoun County, but a different story for other parts of the state.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 16,678 total COVID-19 cases and 237 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That’s an increase of 595 cases and 10 deaths since Monday.

“Really if you wouldn’t have told me about that I wouldn’t know that. We don’t really talk about some people do but we just let it stay outside of us,” Cross said.

Cross says people are still doing their part to keep the virus away.

“You’re supposed to wash your hands anyway so we been doing that. We got some people that wear masks and some people that practice social distancing,” he said.

Cross hopes the Coronavirus stays out of Hampton and Calhoun County.

“I guess God just got his hand on this little town or whatever. That’s what I believe,” he said.

According to the Department of Health, there are 207 negative cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.