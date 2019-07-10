Zoo Dollar Days Saturday, July 13

LITTLE ROCK, Ark- It’s a big weekend at the Little Rock Zoo.

Saturday is Hiland Dairy Dollar Day.

One dollar will cover your admission to the zoo.

The annual event always brings big crowds to take advantage of such a bargain.

“We’re so grateful for this partnership that has lasted almost a decade, and in those 10 years, Hiland has donated $650,000 to the Little Rock Zoo,” says Joy Matlock with the Little Rock Zoo.

You’ll also get free parking to the zoo on Saturday.

There will also be Hiland Dairy treats available for $1.