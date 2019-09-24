Local nonprofit bringing awareness to human trafficking

"Another thing that we hope to gain from this today is a huge portion of our community knowing more about human trafficking"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local nonprofit is bringing awareness to the grim reality of human trafficking.

Hub of Hope is a nonprofit that strives to heal victims of human trafficking.

“We work to bring healing and opportunities to victims of human trafficking and provide prevention and education all right here within our community in Northwest Arkansas,” Hub of Hope’s Founder and Executive Director Jennifer Sorey said.

On Sunday, September 22, Hub of Hope partnered with First United Presbyterian Church (695 E Calvin Street) to spread awareness.

“First United Presbyterian Church had actually heard me speak at another event and came up to me after and said they would like to provide a platform and a place for me to be able to spread awareness,” Sorey said. “This is how this came to be.”

The seminar, Illuminate Change in the Human Trafficking World, featured speakers who talked about the many aspects of human trafficking.

“We discussed what human trafficking is, how to recognize it, what we can do to keep our teens and children safe,” she said.

Sorey believes raising awareness of the topic will help victims out of a dark world.

“When we’ve taught that we’ve actually have had community members call us and that particular phone call lead to rescue and restoration and healing in lives of survivors here in our area,” she said.

Around 150 people took part in the seminar.

Sorey said she hopes it will ignite passion to end human trafficking in our communities.

Hub of Hope will have their first ever booth at Bikes, Blues, and BBQs to further educate the community.