Local veterans hold Memorial Day event

CABOT, Ark. – A small group of veterans and their loved ones came out to the Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71 in Cabot for a Memorial Day ceremony honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Cabot Mayor Ken Kincade and members of the American Legion were some of the few people that spoke at the event.

“As veterans still serving, that’s our motto here,” says Bill Sheets, Imm. Post Commander.

Sam High, 76, the Lonoke County Veterans Service Officer, spoke about his time serving in Vietnam.

“I just dream I am back in the army,” he says.

He now works helping veterans and says he believes it’s his calling to care for the men and women who help serve our country.

“Guess I have helped about every kind of military person there is in these 16 years,” High says. “Even if you’re not in combat if you go to war it changes you.”

High works with veterans all across Central Arkansas, however, he says the cases he sees that really impact him are those who have come home physically, but not mentally.

“I help people with sever post traumatic stress,” High says.

When asked when he plans on retiring, High says he wont stop serving because it’s this is not a job for him his duty.

“It’s an honor to do this. It’s an honor to do what I do,” says High.

A “Candles of Honor” was added as part of the ceremony. The three candles represented those who have fallen, POW MIAs and those that have given to this county in the past.