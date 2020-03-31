Local woman helps raise donations to donate food while also helping local restaurants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock woman has started a GoFund-Me to help out our community heroes.

Ashley Hudson started with a goal of $500 this week, which she has already met. The money she collected will be providing meals to the VA, but that’s not even the cool part.

She is using local restaurants and leaving big tips for them. She calls it a win-win, and also she feels like she’s able to do something good in this time of crisis.

“I think that in a lot of ways all of us feel really helpless to do anything. We are able to come up with a way to help the control of the situation let’s just do something that’s real and tangible for our community members,” said Ashley.

Next week she’s raising money for teachers and using Community Bakery and after that she’s using Trio’s she hopes other communities will get involved.

If you would like to donate you can click here to donate!