LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Effective Thursday, May 21, the nighttime curfew, currently in effect from midnight to five o’clock a.m., has been lifted. The youth daytime curfew, in effect during the school year, will end May 27.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. continues to strongly urge residents to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and to wear a mask if at least six feet of distance cannot be maintained.