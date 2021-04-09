Storm brings tree down into Camden apartment, narrowly missing 5-year-old

CAMDEN, Ark. – Severe weather created havoc Friday night in parts of southern Arkansas, where a 5-year-old boy in Camden narrowly escaped being hit by a tree at an apartment complex.

Ketrick Wilkins said his son was playing a video game when a tree fell through the roof into the child’s bedroom.

Wilkins says it’s by the grace of God that his son made it out just in time, explaining that the boy heard a loud crash before darting out of his room at the Ivory Heights apartment complex around 2 p.m.

“He jumped up as soon as he heard the loud noise, as soon as he turned and ran out of the room everything fell,” Wilkins recalled. “He had scratches on his back.”

The Camden Housing Authority is helping Wilkins family out, as they did not have renter’s insurance, meaning everything is a loss.

More video coming in later Friday showed more destruction around Camden, including where a tree fell on a woman’s car.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at the time the damage occurred, and there have been other reports of trees blown over from the earlier storms. As of late Friday evening, there had been no injuries reported.