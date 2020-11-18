Logan County’s first sheriff gets new headstone decades after being stolen

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first sheriff of Logan County is finally getting a new headstone decades after the original was stolen.

Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey recently began doing historical research on Logan County, and he was able to locate the cemetery where the first county sheriff, James Garner, was buried.

When Massey learned Garner’s original headstone had been stolen sometime in the 1950s, he and ancestors of Garner’s began raising money for a replacement.

Rainbow Stone donated the headstone, and fundraising money paid for the inscription and finish work.

“The sheriff before me, Boyd Hicks, he’s also an ancestor of James Garner so he went out to the gravesite with us with a bunch of family members,” said Massey. “We had a gathering around, we laid the headstone, set it. We talked a lot about the local history and what they did in the area.”

Logan County celebrates its 150th anniversary next year.

